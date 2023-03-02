Piers Morgan Accuses 'Bitter' Dan Walker Of 'Milking' Bike Accident In Latest Chapter Of Feud

Piers Morgan has accused Dan Walker of “milking” his recent bike accident in the pair’s latest chapter in their on-going feud.
Throughout their tenures as hosts of BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain, the former daytime stars were engaged in a usually-playful rivalry that mostly revolved around their viewing figures and differing interview styles.
On Wednesday, Dan – who recently said he was “glad to be alive” after a road accident while he was on his bike – presented the RTS Television Journalism Awards, during which he made a quip about Piers’ infamous departure from Good Morning Britain in 2021.
He said: “I’ve lost all my inhibitions. It could be a fun night everybody, okay. I’d like to apologise in advance for anything that I might say that is near the knuckle. My idea of where the knuckle is has completely changed within the last 10 days.”
“To give you an idea of my mental state, let me put it this way: if a weather presenter were to question me in any way, shape, or form, I’m liable to storm off stage in an enormous huff. I might even go as far as to start a new TV channel based entirely on my ego, which no-one will watch,” he added, referring to Piers’ show on TalkTV.
After news of Dan’s gags were published online, Piers issued a fiery response on Twitter, accusing Dan of “milking” his bike accident as if he’d “survived a terror attack”.
The controversial presenter tweeted: “If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too.”
While Piers and Dan’s rivalry had – in the most part – remained friendly, last year, the former BBC presenter said there was one particular incident in which he believed his former ITV rival “overstepped the mark”.