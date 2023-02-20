Dan Walker Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

News anchor Dan Walker has said he feels “glad to be alive” after being involved in a road accident that saw him being knocked off his bike by a motorist.

Dan – best known for his work on BBC Breakfast and, more recently, Channel 5 News – tweeted grisly photos of himself on Monday morning, which showed him in the back of an ambulance with a swollen and bloodied face.

“Bit of an accident this morning,” the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant explained. “Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.”

He insisted that while his face was in “a mess”, this appeared to be the extent of his injuries, and he “[doesn’t] think anything is broken.”

Referring to the paramedics in one of his selfies, he continued: “Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.”

Dan also joked that the pictures included his attempts at a smile, and voiced his gratitude for the NHS.

Until last year, Dan was known for his six-year stint at the helm of the BBC’s flagship breakfast show, as well as his contributions to the sports show Football Focus.

After leaving Football Focus in 2021, he went on to appear on that year’s series of Strictly, making it all the way to the quarter-finals alongside professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.