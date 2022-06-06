Dan Walker couldn’t resist taking a pop at Piers Morgan when he made an appearance during Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

Throughout their respective tenures at BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain, the two presenters were engaged in a somewhat friendly public rivalry, which mostly revolved around viewing figures.

Advertisement

Now gearing up to make his debut as an anchor on Channel 5’s flagship news show, Dan was a guest on GMB on Monday, and made reference to Piers’ most infamous moment as host of the ITV daytime show.

At the end of his interview, Dan told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: “I’m going to do what they normally do on this programme – walk off.”

Advertisement

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker both pictured in the GMB studio ITV

As the former Strictly Come Dancing star left the set, Susanna interjected: “I’d just like to point out only one person’s ever done that. But… yes, it is a stage that has been set for you. Bye, Dan!”

“See you later!” he then called from the other side of the studio.

Advertisement

Dan was, of course, referencing Piers’ infamous walk-off back in March 2021.

Dan Walker speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain ITV

Unimpressed with Alex’s comments, Piers stormed off the set, and that night announced he would not be returning to GMB, shortly after it was announced that Ofcom would be launching an immediate investigation into his remarks.

Ofcom eventually ruled that GMB had not breached their code of conduct by broadcasting Piers’ remarks, pointing out he had been challenged by others in the studio, including Susanna.

Advertisement

Reacting to Dan’s walk-off, he tweeted: “He couldn’t even do this better than me…”

He couldn’t even do this better than me… https://t.co/MBft3muJOp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 6, 2022

Piers is now the host of his own show on Talk TV, and while reports of falling viewing figures there have been widely shared, the divisive presenter has apparently taken a rather different attitude to the ratings this time around.

“Linear TV [is] increasingly irrelevant [compared] to total eyeball potential for a global show like this, especially with younger viewers who don’t really watch TV any more,” he previously tweeted.