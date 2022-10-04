Former footballer John Fashanu has become the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part in next year’s series of Dancing On Ice.

The ex-England player said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

Advertisement

John began his football career in the 1970s, alongside his late brother Justin, and went on to play for teams including Crystal Palace, Milwall and Aston Villa, as well as the national England squad.

After retiring from professional football, John went on to present the ITV game show Gladiators and appear in the short-lived reality show Fash FC.

He also finished in second place during the second ever series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2003.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, EastEnders legend and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Patsy Palmer became the first star announced for the new series of Dancing On Ice, which will launch on ITV in early 2023.

Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Among those who’ve also been rumoured for the line-up include RuPaul’s Drag Race champ Blu Hydrangea, soap star Rita Simons and reality stars Chloe Sims, David Potts and Talia Storm.