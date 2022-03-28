Dancing On Ice has revealed the voting percentages for this year’s final, which reveal Regan Gascoigne stormed to victory by some margin.
The singer and dancer, 26, and his professional partner Karina Manta, were crowned winners of the ITV skating competition on Sunday night.
They saw off competition from fellow celebrity competitors Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt, who finished second and third place respectively.
In a tweet on Monday morning, it was revealed exactly how the public voted, with Regan scoring 62% of the final vote, against Brendan’s 38%.
Prior to Kimberly’s elimination, she had picked up 25% of the vote, with Brendan on 29% and Regan on 46%.
Regan – the son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne – struggled to hold back his tears as he lifted the trophy, adding: “I am so overwhelmed, I never thought it was possible.”
After being named runner-up, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan said it was a “really special moment” in his life.
He and Regan both performed a Bolero routine for their final skate, which was inspired by judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics performance.
The final also saw the famous skating duo perform together, while previously eliminated contestants including Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays star Bez took to the ice for a final time for a group routine.