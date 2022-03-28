Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta won Dancing On Ice on Sunday Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice has revealed the voting percentages for this year’s final, which reveal Regan Gascoigne stormed to victory by some margin.

The singer and dancer, 26, and his professional partner Karina Manta, were crowned winners of the ITV skating competition on Sunday night.

They saw off competition from fellow celebrity competitors Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt, who finished second and third place respectively.

In a tweet on Monday morning, it was revealed exactly how the public voted, with Regan scoring 62% of the final vote, against Brendan’s 38%.

Prior to Kimberly’s elimination, she had picked up 25% of the vote, with Brendan on 29% and Regan on 46%.

Here's exactly how you voted in last night's #DancingOnIce 2022 Final:



46% Regan and Karina

29% Brendan and Vanessa

25% Kimberly and Mark



Vote frozen, Kimberly & Mark announced in 3rd place



62% Regan and Karina

38% Brendan and Vanessa



Regan and Karina are crowned champions! — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 28, 2022

Regan – the son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne – struggled to hold back his tears as he lifted the trophy, adding: “I am so overwhelmed, I never thought it was possible.”

After being named runner-up, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan said it was a “really special moment” in his life.

He and Regan both performed a Bolero routine for their final skate, which was inspired by judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics performance.