The celebrity cast of Dancing On Ice 2025 Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice bosses were dealt another blow on Sunday night, when a member of the cast was forced to pull out of the series due to injury.

Weeks before the current season of the ITV skating show launched, it was announced that Paralympic athlete Dame Sarah Storey had fractured her ankle during training.

As a result, she never actually made it to her first live show, but vowed that she would return next year if given the opportunity.

Over the weekend, stand-up comedian and internet personality Josh Jones followed suit when he also hurt himself in rehearsals.

“Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice,” a spokesperson said on Sunday afternoon, confirming that Josh and his partner Tippy Packard would not be returning to the ice.

They added: “Josh and Tippy’s partnership will be greatly missed. We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well with his recovery.”

During the live show, Josh and Tippy put in an appearance, where he told Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern that he’d gone “over on my ankle” and “kind of twisted it”.

“I’ve got a cold sore as well, so I’ve got a lump on my [lip] and my ankle,” the comedian quipped.

Josh Jones and Tippy Packard on the ice last week Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

So far, two celebrities have also been eliminated from the series, after actor Chelsee Healey and reality star Ferne McCann failed to secure enough votes to remain in the competition.

This leaves eight celebrities left in the contest, with six weeks remaining in the series.