Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey via Associated Press

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has been forced to pull out of the new series of Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury during training.

With 30 medals to her name, including 19 golds, Dame Sarah is the most-decorated British athlete in the history of the Paralympic games, with swimming and cycling accolades to her name.

Back in October, the gold medallist became the final celebrity confirmed for next year’s series of the long-running ITV skating show, which returns to our screens next month.

Dame Sarah then began training with her professional partner Sylvain Longchambon, but has now had her experience on the show cut short after fracturing her ankle.

“Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing on Ice training interrupted in this way – just as my first routine was really coming together,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her foot in a cast.

“An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle. I’m so fortunate that both Sylvain and [skating coach Stephen Pickavance] were by my side and knew exactly what to do and that the medical backup for the show is truly world class.

“The Head of Medical [Sharon Morrison] wasted no time in getting me to the very best surgeon so I’m already fixed and home with rehab underway!”

She added: “Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025.

“In the meantime I’ll be fully focused on all the strength and mobility work I need to do to get back to full power and of course back to my bike ahead of next season! My career has seen so many ups and downs with injury and illness, plus returning after two babies, which means I’m well equipped for another comeback.”

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to start learning to skate with the most awesome people,” she insisted. “I couldn’t have asked for a better professional partner and coaching team around me. So for now my plans might be interrupted... but you better believe there’s more news to come!.”

A post on Dancing On Ice’s Instagram account: “Everyone at Dancing on Ice and ITV [is] so sorry that Dame Sarah Storey is no longer able to compete in Dancing on Ice 2025 and we wish her a speedy recovery.”