Dancing On Ice has announced two new additions to the cast of next year’s series.

On Monday morning, The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce was revealed as the second star set to be put through her paces on in the 2025 run of the ITV skating show.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV daytime show, Mollie enthused: “It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I’m ready for the challenge.”

Mollie is best known for making it to the final of The Traitors last year, where she ultimately chose to split the final prize money with her friend Harry Clark, not realising he had been “murdering” the rest of the cast over the course of the series.

After the dramatic final aired, Mollie insisted that things were “fine” between herself and Harry, saying: “It’s a game, and I think people do forget we signed ourselves up for that game, and there was always a chance that someone was going to be lying to you.

“It was a fact – there was always going to be a chance that you were going to be close with that person.”

Shortly after that, Olympic rower Steve Redgrave was also announced to be taking part.

“It’s like going back to being an athlete again,” he told This Morning, pointing out he’s been “competing most of my life”.

Earlier on Monday morning, reality TV staple Ferne McCann became the first celebrity revealed to be taking part in next year’s Dancing On Ice.