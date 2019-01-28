Because it’s often perceived as little more than light-hearted Sunday night entertainment, it’s easy to forget that signing up for Dancing On Ice is actually a dangerous move for a celebrity. Over the years, there have been a number of shocking accidents and sudden falls on the ice (just ask Gemma Collins, who recently took a tumble on live TV), with a number of stars even having to leave the competition earlier due to an accident on the ice. Here are eight occasions when a Dancing On Ice star has been forced to leave the show due to injury... Michael Underwood (2008)

The first celebrity to ever pull out of the competition was children’s TV presenter Michael Underwood, who bowed out after three weeks due when he sustained a broken ankle during training. He returned the following year where he was again partnered with Melanie Lambert, but they didn’t last much longer on their second stint, with the judges sending them home in the fourth week of the competition. Chesney Hawkes (2012 )

In late 2011, chart-topping singer Chesney Hawkes was announced as one of the 15 stars taking part in Dancing On Ice, but didn’t even make it to the first show, as he broke his leg in the early stages of training. Chesney was replaced by former X Factor star Chico Slimani, who fared much better and made it all the way to the final. Unlike Michael Underwood, Chesney never returned to Dancing On Ice, though he was filmed visiting Chico during his training. Keith Chegwin (2012 )

That same year, comedian Keith Chegwin was supposed to be taking part, having previously made no secret of his desire to compete in Dancing On Ice. Unfortunately, he also suffered a serious injury on the ice prior to the series’ launch, fracturing his shoulder and breaking three ribs, meaning he was unable to take part. He did return the following year, though, making it all the way to the seventh week of the competition before he was eventually shown the door. Sylvain Longchambon (2012)

Clearly there was something in the water back in 2012, with the streak of bad luck even reaching the professional skaters. Sylvain Longchambon was originally partnered with Sugababes singer Heidi Range on the show’s seventh series, but tore a tendon on his right bicep, meaning he was unable to continue. Heidi was then partnered with Andrei Lipanov, with the pair making it through to the halfway point of the competition. Gareth Thomas (2013)

Rugby star Gareth Thomas had a seriously strong start to his time on Dancing On Ice, but during the semi-finals, was unable to complete his routines as he was suffering from dizzy spells during a flying routine. He did take to the ice during the series finale, but not as a contestant. Four years later, Gareth was one of three contestants to pull out of Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’, due to unspecified “personal reasons”, with just days to go until the final. Mark Henretty - 2014

In 2013, Mark suffered a shoulder injury live on air, which he was still recovering from when the show returned a year later, for what was billed as its final series. This meant Mark was left unable to compete in the All Stars contest, having originally been partnered with Bonnie Langford, but returned alongside a host of other pro skaters when the revived Dancing On Ice returned to ITV in 2018, competing with Donna Air and, more recently, Saira Khan. Monty Panesar - 2018

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Cricketer Monty Panesar was confirmed for Dancing On Ice when the revival’s line-up was first revealed, but was ultimately unable to compete due to an injury he suffered during rehearsals. Monty was replaced by former Fame Academy star and R&B singer Lemar, who lasted five weeks in the contest. Ryan Sidebottom (2019)

We're missing you on the ice tonight @RyanSidebottom @YayItsBrandee 😢 Hope to see you back out there soon! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/2ZQrwUNP4C — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 27, 2019