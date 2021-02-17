Dancing On Ice's Unlucky 13th Series: The Story So Far

ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock The original 12 stars of Dancing On Ice 2021

ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Week One Disaster struck fairly early on, when professional skater Yebin Mok suffered a “freak accident” while rehearsing with her celebrity partner, Grahame Bell. Phillip Schofield explained: “We had a Zoom meeting yesterday with the team and they showed us a picture that we can not show you on TV. “Holly couldn’t even look at it, she had to look away – and it was a very nasty stab wound from an ice blade. You could see the tendons... [Dancing On Ice] is a very dangerous show.”

ITV/Shutterstock Grahame Bell and Yebin Mok

Due to Yebin’s injury, she was replaced on the show by Karina Manta, and Grahame’s first performance was pushed back a week, to allow him more time to rehearse with his new partner. Because of this, Rufus Hound’s first time on the ice was brought forward a week, and he ended up impressing the judges, being awarded a Golden Ticket to guarantee him a spot in the next stage of the competition.

ITV/Shutterstock Rufus Hound celebrates his Golden Ticket win

Denise Van Outen was also forced to perform an abridged version of her routine, having been rushed to hospital days earlier after a fall on the ice. More on that in a second... Week Two Despite his success a week earlier, Rufus was absent from the second week of performances. The comedian was required to self-isolate as he’d come into contact with someone who’d tested positive for Covid-19, though at the time the show was insistent they hoped Rufus would be back later down the line. Meanwhile, DVO returned to the studio with her arm in a sling, appearing in a group number with the rest of her fellow skaters, but remained seated for almost all of it.

ITV/Shutterstock Denise Van Outen on the ice with her arm in a sling

Week Three By week three, it had been announced that Denise would not be continuing with the series, as her injury was considerably more serious than was first thought. “Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation,” she wrote on Instagram. “OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony.”

Denise was replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, performing with partner Joe Johnson for the first time during week three. Rufus missed his second show in a row due to his self-isolation, while reality star Billie Shepherd was also absent from the live show due to a family bereavement.

ITV/Shutterstock Billie Shepherd and her partner Mark Hanretty

Week Four Sadly, Billie was unable to return to Dancing On Ice as she suffered a concussion during rehearsals, and the rules state that if a contestant misses two weeks in a row, they are not allowed to return. After two weeks’ absence, it was revealed that Rufus Hound would not be returning either, having tested positive for coronavirus. Rufus was replaced by former Xtra Factor host Matt Richardson, but after his first performance, he was swiftly eliminated.

Week Five Dancing On Ice had its fourth contestant withdraw in the lead-up to week five, with frontrunner Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer both contracting Covid-19.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer on Dancing On Ice.

Due to ongoing back pain, Jason Donovan was also absent from week five’s live show, with ITV saying they “looked forward to welcoming him back next week”. Viewers also spotted that Faye Brookes’ professional partner Hamish Gaman was performing with two of his fingers strapped, after snapping a tendon while putting on his sock. Week Six The day after week five’s live show, ITV released a statement announcing they were putting the show on pause for a week﻿. “Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times,” they said. “The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

The following day, it was announced that due to his injury, Hamish Gaman would not be able to continue in the competition. An ITV rep said: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition. “We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

ITV/Shutterstock Hamish Gaman and Faye Brookes on the ice