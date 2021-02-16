Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has been forced to withdraw from the show after snapping a tendon in his hand.
Hamish – who had been partnered with frontrunner Faye Brookes on the ITV skating show – was seen during Sunday night’s live episode with his fingers strapped, after injuring himself while putting on his sock.
An ITV spokesperson announced on Tuesday: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition.
“We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”
Faye will now be partnered with long-serving professional skater Matt Evers, who was previously paired with Denise Van Outen until she had to leave the show due to an injury.
Speaking to Heat Radio earlier this week, Hamish admitted he’d been advised against taking part in Sunday night’s show, but persevered for the sake of his partner and the show.
He said: “Faye wasn’t fully aware but I snapped a tendon in my hand and I was advised before the show that I’m putting my finger at risk for the rest of my life here.
“It’s one of those scenarios where there was a lot of people dropping out of the show and I love this show so much and I didn’t want to let the team down.”
So far, the 13th series of Dancing On Ice has hit a number of bumps in the road, with four celebrities having to quit early for a number of reasons.
Comedian Rufus Hound and soap star Joe-Warren Plant both had to step down after testing positive for Covid-19, while Denise Van Outen withdrew after fracturing her shoulder during rehearsals.
Reality star Billie Shepherd also left the series after suffering a concussion on the ice, a week after having to miss a live show due to a family bereavement.
Jason Donovan was absent from Sunday night’s show due to ongoing back pain, while professional skater Yebin Mok was unable to perform when she was seriously injured in training.
ITV has announced that Dancing On Ice will not be going ahead as usual on Sunday night, with a spokesperson announcing on Monday: “[We have] taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21 February.
“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”
In place of the usual live show, a one-off special titled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will air on Sunday, looking back at Dancing On Ice’s most memorable moments ever.
Six celebrities remain in the competition, including rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, media personality Rebekah Vardy and radio presenter Sonny Jay.