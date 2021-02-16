Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has been forced to withdraw from the show after snapping a tendon in his hand. Hamish – who had been partnered with frontrunner Faye Brookes on the ITV skating show – was seen during Sunday night’s live episode with his fingers strapped, after injuring himself while putting on his sock. An ITV spokesperson announced on Tuesday: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition. “We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

ITV/Shutterstock Hamish Gaman and Faye Brookes on the ice

Faye will now be partnered with long-serving professional skater Matt Evers, who was previously paired with Denise Van Outen until she had to leave the show due to an injury. Speaking to Heat Radio earlier this week, Hamish admitted he’d been advised against taking part in Sunday night’s show, but persevered for the sake of his partner and the show. He said: “Faye wasn’t fully aware but I snapped a tendon in my hand and I was advised before the show that I’m putting my finger at risk for the rest of my life here. “It’s one of those scenarios where there was a lot of people dropping out of the show and I love this show so much and I didn’t want to let the team down.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock Hamish Gaman at the Dancing On Ice launch in 2019