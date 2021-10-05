A mix of stars from the world of TV, sport and music will all be getting their skates on next year when the new series of Dancing On Ice gets underway. Yes, the new series of Strictly might be just a few short weeks into its run, but ITV has already begun announcing the names hitting the rink next year. And while former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, pop singer Rachel Stevens and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne are among the celebs who’ve been heavily rumoured for the new series, here are all the contestants who’ve been confirmed so far… Sally Dynevor

Known for: Playing Sally Webster in Coronation Street for the last 35 years. She says: “I’m not getting any younger. I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say ‘You know what? I gave it a go’. “Now everyone knows I’m doing it, I can’t back out, can I? And I’m so scared.” Bonus fact: Sally’s daughter Phoebe is now also a household name after starring in the first series of the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton. Bez

Known for: Shaking his maracas and pulling some shapes alongside The Happy Mondays. He says: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me. “I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again so I can get on there and really show off.” Bonus fact: Bez has already proved popular with the public once before, winning Celebrity Big Brother way back in 2005. Stef Reid

Known for: Representing Team GB at the Paralympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016. She says: “I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz. I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!” Bonus fact: Stef has always been sporty, and previously played rugby union before having her right foot amputated after a boat accident when she was a teenager. Liberty Poole

Known for: Being one of the stand-out stars of this year’s Love Island. She says: “I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can’t do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything, so I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can. “Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!” Bonus fact: Liberty is keeping ice skating in the family – her mum is actually already a trained figure skater. Ben Foden

Known for: Being a rugby union player He says: “I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!” Bonus fact: Although best known as a rugby star – and the ex-husband of The Saturdays star Una Healy – you may have seen Ben trying his hand at singing during the 2019 series of X Factor: Celebrity, alongside fellow players Levi Davis and Thom Evans. Regan Gascoigne