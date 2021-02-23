Former Dancing On Ice contestant Myleene Klass has opened up about her experience on this year’s series, admitting it was somewhat more intense than she was expecting.
Myleene became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 13th series of the ice skating competition back in January, in a year that’s seen a total of five celebrities and two professionals forced to withdraw for a variety of reasons.
When asked about her time on the ITV show, the former Hear’Say star told Hello! magazine that she found the show “pretty brutal”.
“I thought I was signing up to learn to dance on ice, but it was like The Hunger Games,” she joked.
Earlier this month, ITV made the decision to pause Dancing On Ice for a week, after Joe-Warren Plant became the fourth celebrity to withdraw, following a positive Covid test.
Since then, an additional two cast members have been forced to quit, with professional skater Hamish Gaman injuring his hand while putting on a sock, and celebrity contestant Jason Donovan bowing out due to ongoing back pain.
Despite being the first out of the running, Myleene has admitted she’s still having physiotherapy due to an injury she suffered on the ice.
“I hurt my knee and because it kept locking, ended up breaking my toe,” she explained. “Now I’m wearing a knee support and having physio.”
Dancing On Ice will return this weekend, with the remaining five couples performing skating routines inspired by classic films.
Find out how they get on in Sunday’s live show, airing at 6pm on ITV.