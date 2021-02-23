Former Dancing On Ice contestant Myleene Klass has opened up about her experience on this year’s series, admitting it was somewhat more intense than she was expecting.

Myleene became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 13th series of the ice skating competition back in January, in a year that’s seen a total of five celebrities and two professionals forced to withdraw for a variety of reasons.

When asked about her time on the ITV show, the former Hear’Say star told Hello! magazine that she found the show “pretty brutal”.

“I thought I was signing up to learn to dance on ice, but it was like The Hunger Games,” she joked.