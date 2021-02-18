Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has admitted he’s “heartbroken” at having to bow out of this year’s series early. In Sunday night’s live show, it was revealed that Hamish – who was partnered with former soap star Faye Brookes – had inured his hand while putting on his sock. Earlier this week, he said in an interview with Heat Radio that he’d need to withdraw from the show should he require surgery, later sharing a celebratory Instagram post revealing he wouldn’t need to go under the knife. However, ITV has since announced that Hamish would still need to bow out of the show as a result of his snapped tendon, with the skater speaking out about his exit for the first time in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

ITV/Shutterstock Hamish with his former Dancing On Ice partner Faye Brookes.

Hamish wrote: “Hi everyone. I’m heartbroken that I’ll no longer be skating with @faye_brookes on @dancingonice. “I’m so grateful that I don’t need any surgery on my finger, but if I stay in the show I could have an accident and make my injury much worse (it is series 13).” “Coaching Faye for 4+ months has been a privilege and I’m so proud of the incredible skater that she’s become,” he continued. “I remember her being scared of skating backwards and wondering if she’d ever be able to do a three-turn or backward crossover. Faye, you’ve come so far and achieved so much.”

Hamish added: “Faye, your friendship and support means the world to me. Thank you for everything.” ITV previously said: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition. “We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”