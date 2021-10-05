Jason Gardiner Lived In Tent Following Exit From 'Toxic' Dancing On Ice

Jason Gardiner has revealed how he spent three months living in a tent while building eco-friendly houses for refugees after leaving “toxic” Dancing On Ice. The former DOI judge left the ITV skating show in 2019 and has since found a love for the environment and the outdoors after the pandemic made him rethink his lifestyle.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Jason Gardiner

After Jason’s solo theatre show was cancelled in 2020, a neighbour offered to let him help her on her allotment, which he said brought “excitement back in my life”. From there, he left London and started building eco houses for refugees while living in a tent. He now teaches Portuguese landowners how to get the best from their lot. Discussing his newfound “love of the environment... growing things and wanting to share that”, Jason told the Irish Mirror: “My tenure on Dancing On Ice was always marred with controversy and lots of issues but the problem is, I didn’t realise how toxic it was until I left. “It took me a while to decompress from it, I’ll be honest.”

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Jason on Dancing On Ice with fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean