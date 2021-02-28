Jason Gardiner Has Some Scathing Words About This Year's Dancing On Ice: 'They Should Never Have Done It'

Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has hit out at the beleaguered show for attempting to stage the competition in the middle of the pandemic. The ex-panellist, who was famed for his barbed remarks, called the show “cold”, “flat”, and “predictable” and claimed producers should “never” tried to get it on air this year. The current series has been blighted by injuries and Covid cases, with five contestants having to withdraw. ITV was also forced to pause the show for a week, and has recently brought the final forward as a result of the drop-outs.

Shutterstock/ITV Jason Gardiner

Speaking to The Sun, Jason, who left Dancing On Ice following the 2019 series, said: “I’ve attempted to watch the new series, but it’s not the same show. They all look worn down. There’s no one having a laugh, it’s as cold as ice to watch it. I think it’s lost the fun element. “The energy is very flat and weird. It’s predictable. I know all the judges are going to say really nice things — they’re non-provocative. It’s just flat.”

Shutterstock/ITV Jason with Dancing On Ice judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Criticising bosses for airing the show during the coronavirus pandemic and putting extra pressure on the NHS, Jason continued: “You can’t go out dancing, but here we are watching celebrities dance on ice with a pro skater in a pandemic and still spreading Covid, even though they’re under strict quarantine measures. Why would you even try? “They should never have done it in the first place and it’s playing out now they’re going to have to shorten the show — that’s a classic fail, in my view. “There’s also the extra pressure on the NHS. There are adverts telling us to stay home, every injury and hospital appointment is obviously a strain the NHS does not need right now.” Jason added that he believes there has been such a large number of injuries as they are “not mentally strong enough” and are “worn down”.