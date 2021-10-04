John Barrowman will no longer have a judging role on Dancing On Ice, ITV has announced.
The Torchwood actor, who has been a judge on the celebrity skating competition since 2019, will still appear on upcoming special episodes of ITV show All Star Musicals.
He previously appeared on the show as a contestant in 2006 and was the fourth person eliminated.
A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”
Earlier this year, the actor and presenter apologised following allegations that he repeatedly exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.
He said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows and that he has evolved in the years since.
He added that it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.
In a statement issued in June, Barrowman said: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”