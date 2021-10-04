John Barrowman will no longer have a judging role on Dancing On Ice, ITV has announced.

The Torchwood actor, who has been a judge on the celebrity skating competition since 2019, will still appear on upcoming special episodes of ITV show All Star Musicals.

He previously appeared on the show as a contestant in 2006 and was the fourth person eliminated.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”