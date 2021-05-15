New Doctor Who Audio Play About John Barrowman's Character Pulled By Production Company

In a statement, they said they “have no plans to publish this title at this time”.

However, following allegations that Barrowman repeatedly exposed himself on the set of the BBC sci-fi show, Big Finish has said they will no longer be releasing the audio story.

Barrowman and former co-star David Tennant both lent their voices to the new story Torchwood: Absent Friends, which would have seen Captain Jack Harkness reuniting with the Time Lord.

An audio play based on John Barrowman ’s Doctor Who and Torchwood character has been axed by production company Big Finish.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Barrowman had also been removed from an interactive Doctor Who experience.

The FAQs section on the website for the Doctor Who: Time Fracture event, which is due to begin in London on 26 May, includeD the question: “What’s happening with Captain Jack Harkness and Torchwood in the show?”

A statement then explained: “Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

“We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon.”

Last week, The Guardian published allegations from two women that the actor exposed himself “on a regular basis” behind the scenes during the shows’ earlier years.

Numerous witnesses described the incidents to the newspaper as “inappropriate pranks” and he has since apologised for “tomfoolery” on set.

In a statement, Barrowman said: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

His first apology came in November 2008 after he pulled down his trousers during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I apologise for any offence I have caused. I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show, and went too far,” he said at the time.

Julie Gardner, an executive producer on Doctor Who and Torchwood, also confirmed to The Guardian that she had received a complaint about his behaviour on set “around 2008”.

“I met with John and reprimanded him [to] make it clear to both John and his agent that behaviour of this kind would not be tolerated,” Gardner said, adding that she also spoke to the show’s other executive producers and the head of BBC drama commissioning.

“To my knowledge, John’s inappropriate behaviour stopped thereafter,” she added.