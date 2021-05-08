John Barrowman Apologises For ‘Tomfoolery’ On Doctor Who Set Following Claims He Exposed Himself

John Barrowman has apologised following allegations that he repeatedly exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.

In an article published by The Guardian, which includes new sexual harassment allegations against his former co-star Noel Clarke on Doctor Who, two women alleged that the actor – who plays Captain Jack Harkness – exposed himself “on a regular basis” behind the scenes during the show’s earlier years.

Numerous witnesses described the incidents to the newspaper as “inappropriate pranks”.

The actor has since responded, telling The Guardian that he did engage in “tomfoolery” while working on the two shows and that he has evolved in the years since.

He added that it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.