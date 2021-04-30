ITV Pulls Final Episode Of Viewpoint Following Noel Clarke Misconduct Allegations

ITV has announced it has pulled the final episode of Viewpoint, after allegations of sexual misconduct were made about its leading actor, Noel Clarke. On Thursday, The Guardian published accusations of misconduct from 20 women who know and have worked with Clarke. Clarke has denied all of these allegations. Following this, an ITV representative confirmed that the final episode of Viewpoint – the first four episodes of which went out earlier in the week – would not air on Friday night as planned.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Noel Clarke in 2019

“ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints,” a spokesperson said. “We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment. In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.” They added: “We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. “As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

ITV Noel Clarke on the set of Viewpoint