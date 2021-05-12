John Barrowman Removed From Interactive Doctor Who Show Following Allegations

John Barrowman has been removed from an interactive Doctor Who experience, following claims he repeatedly exposed himself on the set of the hit BBC show and its spin-off Torchwood.
Last week, The Guardian published allegations from two women that the actor – who plays Captain Jack Harkness in both series – exposed himself “on a regular basis” behind the scenes during the shows’ earlier years.
Numerous witnesses described the incidents to the newspaper as “inappropriate pranks” and he has since apologised for “tomfoolery” on set.
Interactive theatre show Doctor Who: Time Fracture has now confirmed that a pre-recorded video by Barrowman will no longer feature.
On the FAQs section on the website for the event, which is due to begin in London on May 26, it has the question: “What’s happening with Captain Jack Harkness and Torchwood in the show?”
A statement then says: “Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from Doctor Who: Time Fracture.
“We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon.”
Doctor Who: Time Fracture, which will feature more than 40 live performers, will transport audience members to 1940 during the Blitz where a mysterious weapon destroys a small corner of Mayfair and opens a rift in space and time.
Barrowman previously told the Guardian that he did engage in “tomfoolery” while working on the two shows and that he has evolved in the years since.
He added that it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.
In a statement, Barrowman said: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”
His first apology came in November 2008 after he pulled down his trousers during an interview with BBC Radio 1.
“I apologise for any offence I have caused. I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show, and went too far,” he said at the time.
Julie Gardner, an executive producer on Doctor Who and Torchwood, also confirmed to The Guardian that she had received a complaint about his behaviour on set “around 2008”.
“I met with John and reprimanded him [to] make it clear to both John and his agent that behaviour of this kind would not be tolerated,” Gardner said, adding that she also spoke to the show’s other executive producers and the head of BBC drama commissioning.
“To my knowledge, John’s inappropriate behaviour stopped thereafter,” she added.