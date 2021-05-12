John Barrowman Removed From Interactive Doctor Who Show Following Allegations

John Barrowman has been removed from an interactive Doctor Who experience, following claims he repeatedly exposed himself on the set of the hit BBC show and its spin-off Torchwood. Last week, The Guardian published allegations from two women that the actor – who plays Captain Jack Harkness in both series – exposed himself “on a regular basis” behind the scenes during the shows’ earlier years. Numerous witnesses described the incidents to the newspaper as “inappropriate pranks” and he has since apologised for “tomfoolery” on set.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images John Barrowman

Interactive theatre show Doctor Who: Time Fracture has now confirmed that a pre-recorded video by Barrowman will no longer feature. On the FAQs section on the website for the event, which is due to begin in London on May 26, it has the question: “What’s happening with Captain Jack Harkness and Torchwood in the show?” A statement then says: “Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from Doctor Who: Time Fracture. “We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon.” Doctor Who: Time Fracture, which will feature more than 40 live performers, will transport audience members to 1940 during the Blitz where a mysterious weapon destroys a small corner of Mayfair and opens a rift in space and time.

BBC Studios/James Pardon John Barrowman has played Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood