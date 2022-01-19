Rachel Stevens Forced To Pull Out Of Dancing On Ice Live Show Due To Injury

Rachel Stevens and her skating partner Brendan Hatfield Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice bosses have confirmed that Rachel Stevens will be absent from this week’s live show due to an injury sustained during training.

The Some Girls singer had been due to make her skating debut on Sunday night, but it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that she will be unable to perform.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show.

“We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

Advertisement

According to The Sun, Rachel has fractured her wrist after a fall on the ice.

But the former S Club 7 star isn’t the only member of the Dancing On Ice cast who’ll be missing from the studio during this week’s live show.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Bez had tested positive for Covid, shortly after his first performance of the series.

He said: “I’ve had a positive test. I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I’ll be tuning in at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

An ITV spokesperson added: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Bez in his Dancing On Ice press photo ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

In Rachel’s absence, just five celebrities will be skating on Sunday night, one of whom will find themselves in the dreaded skate-off against Lorraine presenter Ria Heben.

Advertisement