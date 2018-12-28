Holly Willoughby Inspired To Get Her Skates On During 'Dancing On Ice'

Holly Willoughby may not have been keen on trying a Bushtucker Trial while presenting ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but it seems hosting ‘Dancing On Ice’ has left her feeling a little more inspired.
The presenter has admitted she is keen to get her skates on and take to the ice, following in the footsteps of co-host Phillip Schofield.
Phil performed a routine with then co-presenter Christine Bleakley when the show went on hiatus in 2014, with Holly now keen to try it out.
Speaking ahead of the new series’ launch, she said: “Do you know…I would! I’d absolutely love to learn to do it but it’s finding the time to do it properly. You can’t just go and have a one-hour lesson.
“Phil really committed to that! In his head he thought was going really fast but then he watched it back and he said he was really slow, I thought he did amazingly.
“I think it’s finding the time to do it properly but yes, I would love to…one day!”
Of his time on the ice, Phil added: “Christine and I were so thrilled that we’d learnt our routine because it’s quite intense and there wasn’t enough time. To do it properly you have to give a lot of time to it, as all our skaters find out.
“I thought when we did that it went really well and then I watched it back and thought ‘Oh my god, we’re going so slowly’ but it felt really quick on the ice.”
Among the competitors on the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ are ‘TOWIE’ star Gemma Collins, former ‘Strictly’ pro James Jordan, ‘Love Island’ finalist Wes Nelson and ‘Coronation Street’ star Jane Danson.
‘Dancing On Ice’ returns on Sunday 6 January on ITV.