Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers Says He's Not Friends With Jason Gardiner After He 'Kinda Outed Me'

‘Dancing On Ice’ professional Matt Evers has insisted he and judge Jason Gardiner don’t socialise outside of work.
During an interview on Heart Radio, Matt explained that despite 11 years of working together, he’d “never really spoken to Jason outside of work”.
When Matt went on to reveal that he talks to all of the other judges, he added: “Can you read between the lines?”
Host Jamie Theakston then suggested they had a somewhat frosty relationship, to which Matt revealed Jason “outed him” in the press, back in 2013.
“When I skated with Pamela Anderson a couple of years back and there were rumours in the press that her and I were sleeping together, which was not the case. Hello!” he joked.
“But he kinda outed me a little bit. He was like, ‘I don’t think Matt would go for that one’, and I just kinda went ‘that’s not cool dude’.”
A representative for Jason Gardiner declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Matt later came out as gay in the lead-up to last year’s ‘Dancing On Ice’, suggesting he’d been inspired to do so by the current political situation.
He said: “Donald Trump has given a voice to the bullies. Trump himself is a bully and I’m very outspoken about that.
“I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn’t something bad.”
Meanwhile, Matt has also revealed that he and former ‘Love Island’ star Megan Barton Hanson are still far from pals, following her comments about ice skating being “unmanly”.
“I just want Megan to enjoy life, you know what I mean?” he said. “She did look a little bit sour last night. Be supportive of your boyfriend.”