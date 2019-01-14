Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers Says He's Not Friends With Jason Gardiner After He 'Kinda Outed Me'

‘Dancing On Ice’ professional Matt Evers has insisted he and judge Jason Gardiner don’t socialise outside of work. During an interview on Heart Radio, Matt explained that despite 11 years of working together, he’d “never really spoken to Jason outside of work”. When Matt went on to reveal that he talks to all of the other judges, he added: “Can you read between the lines?”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Matt Evers

Host Jamie Theakston then suggested they had a somewhat frosty relationship, to which Matt revealed Jason “outed him” in the press, back in 2013. “When I skated with Pamela Anderson a couple of years back and there were rumours in the press that her and I were sleeping together, which was not the case. Hello!” he joked. “But he kinda outed me a little bit. He was like, ‘I don’t think Matt would go for that one’, and I just kinda went ‘that’s not cool dude’.”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Jason Gardiner