Dancing On Ice’s Mark Little Slams 'Scary' Gemma Collins’ 'Diva Demands'

Former ﻿‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Mark Little has lifted the lid on what it’s really like work around Gemma Collins and we’re sorry to say it, but her backstage antics do not get a good review from the former ‘Neighbours’ actor. After becoming the first celeb to leave the competition on Sunday night, Mark stopped off in the ‘BUILD’ studio to dish the dirt on his weeks on the show and – of course – his fellow contestants. And as a veteran TV and theatre star, Mark admitted he was stunned by the way some of the younger celebs went about things.

BUILD Mark Little on 'BUILD'

Singling out reality TV stars Wes Nelson and The GC, he explained: “I’m so old school, I was always a bit gob-smacked at the way they would carry on. “They just… They’re not from the theatre or film, their professional attitude is different to an old school actor. “They’re from reality television which is a different beast. They’re scary... Gemma Collins is scary.” When asked whether Gemma had any diva demands in the studio, he continued: “Yes, that’s all she did. She’s a diva demand-er. “You see her online… these young people live online. They’re constantly walking around streaming their lives. I find it like… ‘What are you doing?! You’re living online’. “I don’t know that I find it gobsmacking. Anything you need to know about Gemma just get online. It’s all there.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Gemma Collins