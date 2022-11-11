Daniel Craig's Fabulously Flamboyant Dancing In This Vodka Ad Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After playing James Bond for the last 15 years, it appears Daniel Craig is ready to have some fun. And then some.
The actor has ditched 007′s trademark designer suit for a leather jacket and vest combo as he shows off his instantly iconic dance moves in a new ad for Belvedere vodka (above).
The 54-year-old star unleashes his inner swagger in the Taika Waititi-directed ad, which sees him gyrating around Paris to a new song by Rita Ora and Giggs.
Daniel’s moves – choreographed by Singles Ladies genius JaQuel Knight – had many fans saying the same thing on Twitter...
And if you needed a reminder...
It’s fair to say the rest of Twitter was shaken... and stirred:
As James Bond, Daniel was regularly seen sipping a vodka-based Martini, but director Taika knew he didn’t want to go for the obvious angle for the new ad.
“It felt almost lazy to go like, ‘Daniel, can you hold a martini?’” the Oscar-winning filmmaker told GQ. “I was happy to not even have to entertain that very long.”
He added: “There was sort of the fun of playing with [what] people expect, like ‘Oh, we’re going to make some high-class thing in Paris and it’s in black and white, very pretentious, like the beginning of a French noir film’ or something.
“It was just about having fun with the form, and making sure that we never really took any of it too seriously.
“It’s just nice to do something where it’s like, ‘Oh, is this the real Daniel? Maybe this is a different version of Daniel than we’ve ever seen?’...He just was great and he wasn’t cynical about it, and he wasn’t reticent. He just leaned straight in.
“I didn’t know if he could dance or not. It’s risky—what do you do if you find out he can’t dance?” he added. “I mean, luckily he can.”
Watch the full ad above.