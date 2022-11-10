Daniel Craig 'Happy' And 'So Much Fun' Since Quitting James Bond, Says Co-Star Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Actor Dave Bautista has said his co-star Daniel Craig seems a lot happier now he’s left the James Bond franchise behind.

Dave appeared alongside the former 007 star in the 24th Bond film, Spectre, and more recently reunited with him for the new Knives Out film Glass Onion.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dave admitted he noticed a big change in his co-star since the first time they worked together seven years ago.

“[Daniel] was really put through it on Bond,” he claimed. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure.

“He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite. He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more.”

Dave continued: “On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite.

“We were always together. So, I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

In the past, Daniel made no secret of the fact he didn’t always enjoy his time playing James Bond, famously saying before signing up for No Time To Die that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play the MI5 agent again.

He later admitted: “A little more skill in the answer might have been better. I was joking, but it came across as ungrateful.”

Glass Onion is the follow-up to the 2019 mystery Knives Out, which Netflix ordered two stand-alone sequels of last year.

The new film sees Daniel reprising his role as the detective Benoit Blanc, with Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr and Edward Norton among the supporting cast.