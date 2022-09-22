Pierce Brosnan Admits He Wasn't Exactly A Fan Of Daniel Craig's Final Outing As James Bond

Pierce Brosnan pictured in 2019 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has revealed he wasn’t exactly the biggest fan of his successor Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007.

In a new interview with British GQ, Pierce admitted that while is a big fan of Daniel as an actor, he was less impressed with the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die, which was finally released after multiple pandemic-related delays last year.

“I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall, I love Skyfall. I’m not too sure about the last one,” he told the magazine.

He continued: “Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…”

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

GQ then noted that this thought went “unfinished”.

Pierce played James Bond in four films beginning in 1995, with Daniel taking over the mantle after 2002’s Die Another Day.

The Knives Out star made his debut as 007 in Casino Royale back in 2006, with his final outing as the iconic spy having now passed.

With Daniel having stepped down as Bond, attention has already turned to who will replace him, although Pierce has admitted that’s a conversation he’s not exactly following intently.

“Who should do it? I don’t care,” the Mamma Mia! actor offered. “It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be, whoever he be, I wish him well.”

Pierce last played Bond in 2002's Die Another Day Keith Hamshere/Mgm/Eon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Back in 2019, Pierce said he’d find it “exhilarating and exciting” to see a woman portraying the character.

He commented at the time: “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there!”

Read Pierce Brosnan’s latest interview in the October issue of British GQ, which is available on digital download and newsstands from 27 September.