Daniel Craig Shares A 'Real Horror Story' From His Teenage Years On Stage

Daniel Craig’s final outing as fictional super-spy James Bond in No Time To Die may be earning rave reviews, but the British actor recalls a period when his acting chops weren’t quite so appreciated.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Friday, film director Rian Johnson asked the actor to recall “the worst experience you’ve ever had while performing on stage.”

“Give us a real horror story,” urged Rian, who directed Daniel in the 2019 film Knives Out.