With Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond about to hit cinemas, the world’s media is enjoying speculation about who could potentially replace him as the next actor to portray 007 on the big screen.

But it seems one person who won’t be getting in on the fun is the man himself, who had some rather blunt answers when asked about the future of the Bond franchise on the red carpet at the No Time To Die premiere.

Australian reporter Brett McLeod of Today had a few (admittedly quite awkward) moments with Daniel at the glitzy event on Tuesday night, and asked whether the British actor was feeling “any sadness about this being the last time you go down the red carpet” for a James Bond film.

“Sure, yeah, yeah, sure,” Daniel replied. “Yeah. I don’t know how much I’ll miss this. But I don’t know. Maybe we’ll see. I’ll think about it tomorrow.”