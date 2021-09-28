Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

James Bond was in royal company on Tuesday night as the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Daniel Craig at the world premiere of No Time To Die. The red carpet was rolled out at the Royal Albert Hall in London as the highly-anticipated Bond film prepared to debut to a star-studded audience. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were all seen arriving at the venue as they prepared to meet the cast.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles

Leading man Daniel Craig was joined by co-stars Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux at the premiere. It was reported the royal foursome were also expected to meet screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, at the event.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Daniel Craig was seen chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall

Other guests included Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, grime star Stormzy, Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and England captain Harry Kane. A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join the royals and the stars of the film in the Royal Albert Hall to watch the movie as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge

No Time To Die serves as Daniel’s last appearance as 007 after five films. He debuted as Bond in 2006′s Casino Royale and went on to appear in 2008′s Quantam Of Solace, 2012′s Skyfall and 2015′s Spectre. No Time To Die was originally scheduled for release in November 2019, but was rescheduled for April 2020 after the departure of director Danny Boyle. The coronavirus pandemic then moved the release date a further two times.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Stormzy

David M. Benett via Getty Images Claudia Winkleman

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Harry Kane and Katie Kane