28/09/2021 19:43 BST

Daniel Craig Joined By Royal Guests At Glittering James Bond Premiere

No Time To Die finally got its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday after a near two-year wait.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

James Bond was in royal company on Tuesday night as the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Daniel Craig at the world premiere of No Time To Die. 

The red carpet was rolled out at the Royal Albert Hall in London as the highly-anticipated Bond film prepared to debut to a star-studded audience. 

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were all seen arriving at the venue as they prepared to meet the cast. 

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles

Leading man Daniel Craig was joined by co-stars Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux at the premiere. 

It was reported the royal foursome were also expected to meet screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, at the event. 

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Daniel Craig was seen chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall

Other guests included Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, grime star Stormzy, Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and England captain Harry Kane

A number of healthcare workers and members of the armed forces will join the royals and the stars of the film in the Royal Albert Hall to watch the movie as a thank you for their work during the Covid pandemic.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge 

No Time To Die serves as Daniel’s last appearance as 007 after five films.  

He debuted as Bond in 2006′s Casino Royale and went on to appear in 2008′s Quantam Of Solace, 2012′s Skyfall and 2015′s Spectre. 

No Time To Die was originally scheduled for release in November 2019, but was rescheduled for April 2020 after the departure of director Danny Boyle. 

The coronavirus pandemic then moved the release date a further two times. 

David M. Benett via Getty Images
Stormzy 
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Claudia Winkleman
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Harry Kane and Katie Kane 

Daniel was seen choking up on the set of the film after shooting his final scenes in a clip taken from the Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond.

The actor held back tears as he gave an emotional speech to the cast and crew, in which he called working with them “one of the greatest honours of my life”. 

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on 30 September. 

