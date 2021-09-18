Daniel Craig Tears Up In Emotional James Bond Goodbye: 'One Of The Greatest Honours Of My Life'

Daniel Craig choked up on the set of the latest James Bond film after shooting his final scenes. In a clip taken from the Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond, the actor gave an emotional speech to the cast and crew, in which he called working with them “one of the greatest honours of my life”. Daniel will appear as the British spy for the final time in the forthcoming No Time To Die, which is released later this month.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me,” he said in the video. “And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those… Whatever. “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys.’ Becoming emotional, Daniel added: “That has been one of the greatest honours of my life.” He has played the iconic MI5 agent since 2006’s Casino Royale, but the 25th Bond film No Time To Die will serve as his last. The film has been pushed back multiple times – it was originally slated for release in November 2019, but was rescheduled for April 2020 after the departure of director Danny Boyle. The coronavirus pandemic then moved the release date a further two times.

Mario Anzuoni via Reuters Daniel Craig will make his final appearance as Bond in No Time To Die