09/09/2021 12:29 BST

Daniel Craig Says He Felt ‘Under Siege’ As He Struggled With Level Of Fame Playing James Bond

The 007 star revealed another A-list star helped him after he struggled to cope.

Daniel Craig has spoken of the pressures of fame he felt after he signed up to play James Bond.

Daniel has starred as the British spy in the long-running film franchise since Casino Royale in 2006, but the actor has revealed that the level of fame associated with the role was hard to deal with.

In an interview with The Sun, the 53-year-old star says he felt “physically and mentally under siege”.

Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Daniel Craig

“My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden,” he explained.

“I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege.”

Daniel went on to reveal that it was another A-lister who helped him cope.

“I didn’t like the newfound level of fame,” Daniel told the newspaper. “It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it.”

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Daniel Craig with Hugh Jackman

Daniel is gearing up for the release of No Time To Die, his fourth and final outing as Bond.

The film has been plagued by delays due to the pandemic, but is finally set to hit cinemas on 30 September.

Speculation has been rife about who will be the next Bond, with Idris Elba, Luke Evans and Richard Madden all rumoured to be up for the role.

