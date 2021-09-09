Daniel Craig Says He Felt ‘Under Siege’ As He Struggled With Level Of Fame Playing James Bond

Daniel Craig has spoken of the pressures of fame he felt after he signed up to play James Bond. Daniel has starred as the British spy in the long-running film franchise since Casino Royale in 2006, but the actor has revealed that the level of fame associated with the role was hard to deal with. In an interview with The Sun, the 53-year-old star says he felt “physically and mentally under siege”.

Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images Daniel Craig

“My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden,” he explained. “I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege.” Daniel went on to reveal that it was another A-lister who helped him cope. “I didn’t like the newfound level of fame,” Daniel told the newspaper. “It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it.”

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Daniel Craig with Hugh Jackman