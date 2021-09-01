James Bond’s most difficult mission yet? Sticking to a release date.

As one of the first major feature films to be pushed back due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, No Time to Die, which will be Daniel Craig’s final outing in the franchise, has been tinkered with more than any gadget Q could whip up for the beloved super-spy.

But the 25th instalment in the 007 series is set to finally (optimistically?) hit cinemas at the end of this month, which means it’s time to ready ourselves for Craig’s swan song in the much-delayed film.

The final trailer for No Time To Die was released on Tuesday, and begins with flashes of the actor’s most memorable moments during his time as the secret agent – although, shockingly, his emergence from the sea in tiny blue swim trunks was not included.