Gemma Collins may already be a reality star, business woman and meme queen, but she’s hoping to add international super spy to that list. The GC has has got her sights set on one of the biggest film roles in the business – James Bond. She revealed she has ambitions of becoming the first female Bond now that Daniel Craig has quit his role of the British spy.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Gemma Collins

Speaking on the latest episode of her self-titled BBC podcast, Gemma said: “I’d love to do a particular job that’s all about keeping secrets. Namely being an international super spy. “This would be my dream job. I am constantly obsessed with watching action movies and I can see myself being the first female Bond. “A plus size girl! An Essex girl! The name is Bond, Gemma Bond. It’s got a lovely ring to it. “Now what things would I change if I was a female Bond? Well... I quite like the films so I wouldn’t change much. “I wouldn’t put on a fancy accent. I’d talk how I talk, it’d be absolutely fabulous. “I’ve got a licence to thrill baby!” Daniel Craig has played the iconic MI5 agent since 2006’s Casino Royale, but will be stepping down when the 25th Bond film No Time To Die is finally released.