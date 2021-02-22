Gemma Collins has had a reputation for being completely extra ever since her TOWIE days, when she uttered the immortal line that she had “earned her divaship” to Ferne McCann. Well, The GC has now revealed that her diva attitude extends all the way to her pants. During an appearance on Mel Giedroyc’s new show Unforgivable – which sees celebrity guests making all kinds of personal confessions – the reality star admitted: I don’t wear the same underwear twice – it’s disgusting, it’s bad.” “I don’t like the way they feel after a wash,” she explained. “I just like a fresh pair every time I go out.”

Joe Maher/WireImage/Getty Gemma Collins

After being challenged on her wasteful attitude, Gemma agreed: “I’ve got to change my ways. I’m a sinner, I’m a bad girl.” However, she did insist that her used underwear doesn’t go straight in the bin, adding: “They go in a drawer. My lovely assistant Alexis rolls them all up.” All we can say is we hope Alexis is being paid handsomely for that task. The GC is in good company with this approach to her smalls, though, with singer and Calvin Klein spokesperson Justin Bieber admitting that he “never wears [underwear] twice” after being bombarded with free pairs from the fashion brand. Meanwhile, disco singer Leo Sayer infamously walked from Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 after his request for fresh underwear was turned down, as he refused to wash the pairs he’d brought into the house with him. Gemma’s appearance on Unforgivable also saw her coming clean about her supposed sex tape, which she recently discussed during an interview with Piers Morgan.

ITV/Gary Moyes/Shutterstock Gemma Collins and Piers Morgan in the Life Stories studio