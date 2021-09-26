Rami Malek Has A Message For Critics Of No Time To Die's Epic Running Time

After repeated push-backs due to the coronavirus crisis, the latest James Bond film No Time To Die is finally about to hit cinemas.

However, as fans gear up the much-anticipated film’s debut on 30 September, some have been a little put off by how long 007’s latest venture goes on for.

No Time To Die clocks in at an epic 163 minutes (17 minutes short of three hours), making it the longest James Bond film ever.

However, Rami Malek – who stars in the film as one of Bond’s new adversaries – has insisted that fans’ patience will be rewarded when No Time To Die is released, even if it is something of a bum-number.