Tory MP Opposed To UK Taking More Ukrainian Refugees Faces Backlash

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

A Conservative MP has prompted a huge wave of criticism for saying it would be “immoral and illiterate” for the UK to take in more Ukrainian refugees.

Daniel Kawczynski hit out at “British left-wing parties” as he said people desperately fleeing the warzone should remain in “front line” states.

The Warsaw-born MP for Shrewsbury, who came to the UK from Poland as a child, faced an immediate backlash on social media.

The UK has faced criticism for not doing enough to provide an escape route for Ukrainians – most starkly on the front cover of the right-leaning The Spectator magazine.

The government has been condemned by charities, opposition politicians and France after its insistence that refugees first acquire a visa, meaning some Ukrainians have been stuck in the French city of Calais, unable to enter Britain.

The European Union, by contrast, has agreed to grant temporary residency to Ukrainians fleeing the invasion and given them access to employment, social welfare and housing for up to three years.

Hundreds of thousands have poured into Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere – but even remote Ireland has taken in 1,800 Ukrainian refugees in Ireland since the outbreak of war. But just 760 visas have been granted for Ukrainians to come to the UK.

Absolutely brutal Spectator cover. The government are getting this badly wrong. pic.twitter.com/EkAWHUbu2a — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 9, 2022

Underlining the concern is not limited to the “left-wing”, senior Tory MPs have reportedly even called for the home secretary Priti Patel to quit over the chaotic response to the crisis.

A cabinet source told The Times: “Priti talked about everything the home office was doing but it quickly became clear she was just going round in circles.”

But despite the widespread criticism of the policy, Kawczynski tweeted: “British left-wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees.

“This is illiterate and immoral. When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country.

“We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland and Romania.”

Former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith led the criticism online. “Daniel doesn’t allow responses but if he did I expect lots of people would tell him it’s perfectly possible to do both assuming you have an effective home secretary and haven’t downgraded our international aid department and budget,” she wrote.

Daniel doesn’t allow responses but if he did I expect lots of people would tell him it’s perfectly possible to do both assuming you have an effective Home Secretary and haven’t downgraded our international aid department and budget. https://t.co/iXPqjXS3Th — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) March 9, 2022

Kawczynski arrived in the UK with his parents aged 6 as an immigrant. Isn’t he lucky that we didn’t tell him that was immoral and instead sent him to Ukraine https://t.co/EiPN0wLiPw — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) March 9, 2022

Every time there is a contest for worst things a Tory MP has said, this guy comes back with a bang to take top spot https://t.co/sfYGbIXTVd — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) March 9, 2022

if only we'd had people like kawczynski in parliament when the uk recklessly welcomed people like kawczynski. https://t.co/FQlJR7AvE5 — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) March 9, 2022

Is it ok to call Tories scum yet or https://t.co/WwXhKOhvHo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 9, 2022

The second most stupid politician I've ever interviewed. https://t.co/WsIgDn8V7m — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) March 9, 2022

It is immoral to reject Ukrainian refugees who are seeking shelter from the conflict in their country https://t.co/9hsYZJumRz — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) March 9, 2022

Absolute coward for turning off replies on this. https://t.co/eLWnNthRaX — Will Jennings (@drjennings) March 9, 2022

Mr Kawczynski appeared on Russia TV where he warned of "consequences too appalling to imagine" if the West fails to "promote dialogue and peace with Russia."https://t.co/qTAaG3LbVD — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 9, 2022

Earlier this month, a government minister suggested people fleeing war in Ukraine should apply to pick fruit in the UK.