Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski Told To Apologise For Bullying Parliamentary Staff

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski should apologise to the Commons for bullying parliamentary staff, a disciplinary panel has said.

Kawczynski, the MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, was found to have acted in an “intimidatory and threatening manner”.

The incident happened in April 2020 when staff tried to set up a virtual committee meeting but were hit with technical difficulties.

Kawczynski has been told to say sorry by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which decides on punishments in cases of breaching Parliament’s Bullying and Harassment Policy.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP said: “We accept that the circumstances which arose on 27 April 2020 were difficult. But they were difficult for everyone.

“Whilst we fully grasp that the life of an MP can be highly pressurised, these responsibilities and stresses do not justify a loss of courtesy, an exaggerated sense of importance or entitlement, or bullying.”

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found that Kawczynski had “abused his power as a Member of Parliament by making exaggerated and malicious claims”.