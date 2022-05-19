Dannii Minogue BBC

With Love Island still holding out on making an LGBTQ+ version of the show, BBC Three has announced details of its own new gay dating series – and it’s set to be hosted by a pop icon.

Dannii Minogue is set to front I Kissed A Boy, which will see ten single men head to Europe to find their Mr Right.

However, in a twist on the dating show format, it all begins with a kiss, as before they arrive, they will be paired up with their strongest match who they immediately kiss upon meeting.

Details about the show promise “preconceptions will be challenged and dramatic decisions made” as we find out whose spark will ignite, whose eyes might wander, and who will end up together.

Dannii said of hosting the show: “There are millions of people in the UK looking for love. And I believe love is for everyone. So I am so thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years.

“I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be ‘Cupid’ - so this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, added: “I Kissed a Boy is a brilliant new show in the dating space that we think has huge potential for BBC Three.

“We hope our audience will love the heady mix of drama and heart-warming romance that we know the series will bring.”