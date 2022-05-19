Derry Girls aired its final episode on Wednesday night, and managed to pack in some seriously impressive cameos to mark the hit sitcom’s last outing.
While the season three finale aired earlier this week, Derry Girls’ last ever episode was a stand-alone special set around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, which happened to coincide with Orla’s 18th birthday.
Towards the end of the show, viewers said an emotional goodbye to the cast as they were seen voting in favour of the agreement.
Following his cameo earlier in the series, Liam Neeson’s character was also seen casting his vote as he returned for a silent appearance that viewers on Twitter found particularly moving:
Fans were then treated to an even more unexpected scene in the middle of the closing credits, featuring none other than Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea.
As Derry Girls devotees might recall, the gang wrote to Chelsea during season two in a moment set during the Clintons’ 1995 visit to Northern Ireland.
While they never received a reply, a scene set in present-day New York showed the writer and global health advocate receiving a hand-written letter that was apparently “intercepted while on its way to the White House in the 1990s”
She then read out the note from the Derry Girls asking if she would like to “hang out” with them when she arrives in Northern Ireland with her parents.
“If they’re anything like our parents, well, you’ll be bored out of your tree,” the note said.
Speaking about her surprise appearance, Chelsea Clinton said: “Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.
“Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”
Suffice to say, Chelsea’s appearance in the show left fans suitably stunned:
Set in 1998 – in the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, which set out a peace accord for the troubled factions in Northern Ireland – the last episode of Derry Girls explored the real-life tensions of the time while offering light relief as Erin and Orla attempt to throw a joint 18th birthday party.
The group also faced tension as Erin and Michelle have an argument about the peace agreement as Erin feels it is not right that paramilitary prisoners could be released as part of the conditions while Michelle reminds her that her brother is in jail for such a crime.
As the episode drew to a close, Erin reflected on the importance of growing up and moving on.
The message became particularly poignant for the end of the comedy series and the historical moment as she speaks over video footage of The Troubles and discussions had by key political characters.
She said: “It’s good, it’s exciting and maybe a wee bit scary too. There’s a part of me that wishes that everything could just stay the same. That we could all just stay like this forever. There’s a part of me that doesn’t really want to grow up. I’m not sure if I’m ready for it. I’m not sure I’m ready for the world. But things can’t stay the same and they shouldn’t.
“No matter how scary it is, we have to move on. And we have to grow up because things might just change for the better. So we have to be brave. And if our dreams get broken along the way, we have to make new ones from the pieces.”
The characters have their final moments together in the polling station as they vote in favour of the peace agreement.
As they walk out together, a voiceover by a news presenter says “Yes – 71.12%. A record-breaking turnout and an overwhelming majority.
“The people of Northern Ireland have spoken. The country has just taken its first step into the future.”
Derry Girls is available to watch in full now on All 4.