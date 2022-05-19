The cast of Derry Girls pictured on the set of the final episode Peter Marley via PA Wire/PA Images

Derry Girls aired its final episode on Wednesday night, and managed to pack in some seriously impressive cameos to mark the hit sitcom’s last outing.

While the season three finale aired earlier this week, Derry Girls’ last ever episode was a stand-alone special set around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, which happened to coincide with Orla’s 18th birthday.

Towards the end of the show, viewers said an emotional goodbye to the cast as they were seen voting in favour of the agreement.

Following his cameo earlier in the series, Liam Neeson’s character was also seen casting his vote as he returned for a silent appearance that viewers on Twitter found particularly moving:

Sometimes there are no words that can adequately capture the emotion and significance of something as horrific as Bloody Sunday or important as the Good Friday Agreement. Liam Neeson does it with no words at all. Floored me. Peace in Northern Ireland MUST be protected #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/xMoJTt1A6C — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) May 18, 2022

Outstanding finish to Derry Girls it even trumps the ending of Blackadder.! Liam Neeson in the polling booth, class acting without a word being said, and Orla with the smilie face on the ballot paper, so many other gems! #DerryGirls # — Derek Bolster (@BolsterDerek) May 18, 2022

A few seconds of Liam Neeson in silence in a polling booth spoke absolute volumes about the complexities of my parents' generation's feelings about the Good Friday Agreement. The pain of all that violence, versus hope that later generations would not have to carry such weight. — 🅚🅐🅡🅓🅦🅔🅛🅛 (@Kardwell) May 18, 2022

There’s just something about Liam Neeson’s facial expression in this shot from last nights #DerryGirls that says a lot about his acting abilities No words we’re needed what was it all for the thoughts at that time I’m really proud to say he’s a Ballymena man …. pic.twitter.com/nITHz83TZt — Eugene Diamond (@EDiamond136) May 19, 2022

those few seconds of liam neeson in the voting booth packed a punch — Esther Holland (@estherholland95) May 18, 2022

Those shots of Liam Neeson in the polling booth…they were NOT messing about #DerryGirls — Tom💐🇺🇦 (@TomHulme79) May 18, 2022

Fans were then treated to an even more unexpected scene in the middle of the closing credits, featuring none other than Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea.

As Derry Girls devotees might recall, the gang wrote to Chelsea during season two in a moment set during the Clintons’ 1995 visit to Northern Ireland.

While they never received a reply, a scene set in present-day New York showed the writer and global health advocate receiving a hand-written letter that was apparently “intercepted while on its way to the White House in the 1990s”

She then read out the note from the Derry Girls asking if she would like to “hang out” with them when she arrives in Northern Ireland with her parents.

“If they’re anything like our parents, well, you’ll be bored out of your tree,” the note said.

Speaking about her surprise appearance, Chelsea Clinton said: “Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.

“Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Suffice to say, Chelsea’s appearance in the show left fans suitably stunned:

*Present day: New York*



Me: “Maybe James and Erin are married and living in NY!!”



Me: “Chelsea Clinton?!” #DerryGirls — Grace 🌻🇵🇸 (@GraceLouise95_) May 18, 2022

Derry Girls having Liam Neeson back for the finale was my first gasp but was NOT ready for a Chelsea Clinton cameo!!! #DerryGirls — Simon Duke (@simon_dukey) May 18, 2022

Bawling at the final #DerryGirls. And the GASP I let out when Chelsea Clinton turned up. Just perfection. — Anna G (@__AnnaBella__) May 18, 2022

As cameos go, Chelsea Clinton is up there #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/CtEgOl09a3 — Eimear McGovern (@3imear) May 18, 2022

CHELSEA FREAKING CLINTON HOLY SHIT I AM CRYING #DerryGirls — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) May 18, 2022

Howling that they acc got Chelsea Clinton to be in derry girls 😭😭 last episode was so good #derrygirls #derrygirlsfinale — chloe they/she (@chloeeeeee006) May 18, 2022

Well that was unexpected. Thanks @ChelseaClinton for helping to make the #derrygirlsfinale an unforgettable piece of TV history. I will miss the #DerryGirls https://t.co/JScusQwhDl — Reen (@IreneGibbons14) May 19, 2022

Doctor Who: Tennant, Tate, Cribbins



Derry Girls: hold my beer#chelseaclinton — Ruther (@Ruther2) May 18, 2022

#DerryGirls speechless...still picking my jaw off the floor that Chelsea Clinton appeared !! @LisaMMcGee you are a genius. Thank you for a show which I will watch again and again! — Andy Graham (@AndyGraham78) May 18, 2022

Set in 1998 – in the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, which set out a peace accord for the troubled factions in Northern Ireland – the last episode of Derry Girls explored the real-life tensions of the time while offering light relief as Erin and Orla attempt to throw a joint 18th birthday party.

The group also faced tension as Erin and Michelle have an argument about the peace agreement as Erin feels it is not right that paramilitary prisoners could be released as part of the conditions while Michelle reminds her that her brother is in jail for such a crime.

As the episode drew to a close, Erin reflected on the importance of growing up and moving on.

The message became particularly poignant for the end of the comedy series and the historical moment as she speaks over video footage of The Troubles and discussions had by key political characters.

She said: “It’s good, it’s exciting and maybe a wee bit scary too. There’s a part of me that wishes that everything could just stay the same. That we could all just stay like this forever. There’s a part of me that doesn’t really want to grow up. I’m not sure if I’m ready for it. I’m not sure I’m ready for the world. But things can’t stay the same and they shouldn’t.

“No matter how scary it is, we have to move on. And we have to grow up because things might just change for the better. So we have to be brave. And if our dreams get broken along the way, we have to make new ones from the pieces.”

The characters have their final moments together in the polling station as they vote in favour of the peace agreement.

As they walk out together, a voiceover by a news presenter says “Yes – 71.12%. A record-breaking turnout and an overwhelming majority.

“The people of Northern Ireland have spoken. The country has just taken its first step into the future.”