Derry Girls Fans Stunned By A-List Cameo In New Series: 'Best Surprise Ever'

Derry Girls returned for the third and final series on Tuesday Channel 4

This article contains spoilers about Derry Girls series 3, episode 1.

Derry Girls fans were left stunned as a Hollywood A-lister made a cameo appearance in the new series of the the hit Channel 4 sitcom.

On Tuesday night, the first episode of the third and final series saw Liam Neeson pop up as a police officer intent on finding out the truth behind a burglary at the school.

Liam Neeson made a cameo appearance in Derry Girls Channel 4

Main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James were brought in for questioning in a dimly-lit police interview room, before the Taken star appeared.

Liam’s cameo had not been announced prior to transmission, so it came as a huge surprise to viewers...

When you think it's Ted Hastings and then his face comes out of the shadow and it's LIAM NEESON #DerryGirls — Alison Graham (@AlisonGScottish) April 12, 2022

Keeping Liam Neeson's guest appearance under wraps for this must have been the best kept secret in Derry...#DerryGirls — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 12, 2022

Uncle Colm boring *actual Liam Neeson* to death is everything I never knew I needed - god I have missed this show #DerryGirls — Erin (@_erinz_) April 12, 2022

OH MY GOD LIAM NEESON #DerryGirls — Emma 🍂💫 (@emrobros) April 12, 2022

Liam Neeson's cameo in #DerryGirls was the best surprise ever! Absolutely ❤️ this show. The 90s soundtrack is everything 🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/dJ411FrzxO — Lynda Mac (@Mesmerizing_you) April 12, 2022

The whole country when we heard Liam Neeson’s voice #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/qpNLh8fdU1 — Tim Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@TimGalsworthy) April 12, 2022

Everyone screaming "OMG it's Liam Neeson" at the telly 🤣#DerryGirls — Kells (@kelsokeogh) April 12, 2022

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee tweeted after the episode that the crew had a code name for Liam on set which was “the big fella”, a secret which she admitted was arguably quite “easily cracked”.

She added: “What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star.”

Thanks for watching lads! Our code name for Liam during the shoot was ‘ the big fella’ arguably quite an easily cracked code. What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) April 12, 2022

Lisa previously announced that the third series of Derry Girls – which follows a group of teenagers years against the backdrop of The Troubles in Northern Ireland – would be the last.

She added: “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

As well as winning huge critical acclaim, Derry Girls has pulled in massive viewing figures, with the first series becoming Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004 and the most-watched TV series in North Ireland since modern records began in 2002.

