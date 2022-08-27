Danny DeVito Spills The Beans On Saving Michael Douglas From Poisonous Snake

Danny DeVito Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Danny DeVito is revealing the truth behind his heroic tale about saving Michael Douglas from a poisonous snake in Mexico.

DeVito told The Talk four years ago that Douglas allowed a snake to go onto his arm while filming the 1984 flick Romancing The Stone, People reported. Douglas, he said, claimed the snake was “no big deal.”

Then it bit him on the hand.

“And I always heard the best thing to do is suck the poison out, right away, so I did,” DeVito claimed. “I grabbed his hand and I’m spitting all over the place, and I say, ‘Boy, it’s a good thing this didn’t bite you on the balls man — you would be a dead man.’”

A lie detector test, however, determined that was a lie.

Actor Lucy DeVito asked her father about the story in a video posted by Vanity Fair on Thursday.

Samantha Barrios, who was operating a lie detector, told DeVito her dad wasn’t being honest and that’s when he fessed up.