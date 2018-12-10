Danny Dyer has insisted that daughter Dani and her boyfriend Jack Fincham, with whom she won ‘Love Island’ earlier this year, have not split up, despite reports to the contrary.
The ‘EastEnders’ actor has blasted recent reports about the split as “b******s”, after Dani posted on her Instagram account that she and Jack had “decided to part ways”.
She said in a statement: “It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”
However, Danny has now revealed that his daughter had jumped the gun somewhat, following a row with Jack.
“I just want to put something to bed,” Danny told Jonathan Ross. “She hasn’t split up with Jack, that’s all b******s, that is.”
Danny continued: “They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it.
“You know what women are like… I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don’t know what was going on but I can tell you now, they’re sweet.”
When asked by the host to clarify the situation, he insisted: “They’re sweet as. They’ve had a little argument as we all do, we all have tear ups. Don’t declare nothing to the world, I’ve told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is okay, it is all sweet.
“[Jack’s] a good kid. Apparently I’ve been begging her to leave him, all these stories coming out. It’s crackers. I don’t understand where it comes from. He’s good as gold, everyone is sweet.”
Following the initial reports of their split, it was recently confirmed that Dani and Jack would be going ahead with an upcoming presenting stint at next year’s NTAs, fronting red carpet and backstage coverage.
The two are set to appear in the upcoming ‘Love Island’ Christmas special, recorded two weeks ago, which will see them reunited with a number of their former co-stars.
Watch Danny Dyer’s full interview on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, airing at 10.05pm on Saturday night.