Danny Dyer has insisted that daughter Dani and her boyfriend Jack Fincham, with whom she won ‘Love Island’ earlier this year, have not split up, despite reports to the contrary. The ‘EastEnders’ actor has blasted recent reports about the split as “b******s”, after Dani posted on her Instagram account that she and Jack had “decided to part ways”. She said in a statement: “It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

However, Danny has now revealed that his daughter had jumped the gun somewhat, following a row with Jack. “I just want to put something to bed,” Danny told Jonathan Ross. “She hasn’t split up with Jack, that’s all b******s, that is.” Danny continued: “They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it. “You know what women are like… I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don’t know what was going on but I can tell you now, they’re sweet.”

ITV Jonathan Ross and Danny Dyer