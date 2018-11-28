Love Island's Eyal Booker Responds To Rita Ora Romance Claims

‘Love Island’ fans were left open-mouthed earlier this week when it was claimed former contestant Eyal Booker had embarked on a romance with Rita Ora.
However, the model has now responded to the reports, and it seems we shouldn’t get too excited just yet.
Eyal has told OK! magazine that rumours he and Rita are dating are purely “speculation”, after he was spotted with her at her intimate gig at Notting Hill Arts club at the weekend.
“She is beautiful, no there is no truth in [the reports],” he said.
“I went with Vas [Morgan], who is a very good friend of mine, to her gig and the rest is speculation.”
Asked if he would take Rita out, he responded: “Obviously I would, it’s not a thing.”
The Sun had claimed former ‘TOWIE’ star Vas had set the pair up, and Eyal had “become part of Rita’s inner circle”.
Rita, who released her second album ‘Phoenix’ last week, recently split from US rocker Andrew Watt, having previously had relationships with Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris.
Eyal rose to fame on this year’s series of ‘Love Island’, where fans saw him couple up with Hayley Hughes and Megan Barton-Hanson.
However, he was voted off the show when Megan dumped him for now-boyfriend Wes Nelson.
Eyal has since gone on to appear on E4′s ‘Celebs Go Dating’.