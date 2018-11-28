Love Island's Eyal Booker Responds To Rita Ora Romance Claims

‘Love Island’ fans were left open-mouthed earlier this week when it was claimed former contestant Eyal Booker had embarked on a romance with Rita Ora.

However, the model has now responded to the reports, and it seems we shouldn’t get too excited just yet.

Eyal has told OK! magazine that rumours he and Rita are dating are purely “speculation”, after he was spotted with her at her intimate gig at Notting Hill Arts club at the weekend.