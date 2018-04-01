Rita Ora And Calvin Harris Bury The Hatchet Years After 'I Will Never Let You Down' Drama

Rita Ora and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris’s feud appears to be over, after the two shared a brief public exchange on Instagram. On Saturday (31 March), Rita shared a short clip of her 2014 single, ‘I Will Never Let You Down’, which was written and produced solely by Calvin, to commemorate for years since its release. Tagging him in the clip, Rita noted: “Happy 4th anniversary to IWNLYD @calvinharris how time flies.”

Calvin then cropped up in the comments on the post, noting simply: “Madddd.” Although it’s not known exactly what went on between Rita and Calvin, they had a public fall-out after their split, during which he banned her from performing ‘I Will Never Let You Down’, which had been intended as the lead single from her second album, at a live TV event.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Rita performing at the March For Our Lives protest

Rita said at the time: “He has to approve anything TV-wise, for anybody who doesn’t get it, and obviously he owns the rights to it, and he didn’t approve the Teen Choice Awards. “I was scheduled to perform. We put a lot of work and effort into the show, and every time I do a show I rehearse about a month in advance. You know, I could have got told a few weeks earlier. That would have been nice.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Rita and Calvin in 2014, shortly before their split

In since-deleted tweets, Calvin fired back: “You’ll only know 1 side of the story RE Teen choice awards because I choose not to talk to the papers about every aspect of my personal life… but just know I had a damn good reason.” The two were thought to have worked on an entire album’s worth of material together, though none of this surfaced after the break-up. Years later, and Rita’s second album is almost upon us, following the success of singles ‘Your Song’, ‘Anywhere’ and the Liam Payne collaboration ‘For You’, all of which she performed at the Brit Awards back in February.