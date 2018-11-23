Rita Ora Suffers Thanksgiving Parade Lip-Sync Fail, But Insists There Wasn't Technology To Sing Live

There’s a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, but after Thursday’s celebrations in the US, the thing we’re particularly grateful for is the awkward moment the New York parade served up - specifically, Rita Ora’s lip-sync fail.
The singer was caught miming along to her hit ‘Let You Love Me’ as she performed on one of the floats, forgetting to start moving her mouth as the track began.
Having missed her cue, Rita then struggled to catch up with the backing track, and was lip-syncing along completely out of time to her pre-recorded vocals.
Gloriously, the whole thing was captured on a US TV broadcast, with everyone at home wasting no time in making light of it on Twitter.
However, fellow performer John Legend quickly pointed out that none of the Thanksgiving Day parade performers are actually able to sing live due to a lack of technology.
He tweeted: “Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”
Rita retweeted him and added: “Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!”
She added: “All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X.”
She later poked fun at the incident on Instagram, posting a clip of her Radio 1 Live Lounge performance of ‘Let You Love Me’, writing: ”#notechnicaldifficultieshere.”
After the parade, department store Macy’s, who sponsor the event, also issued a statement on Twitter about the technical difficulties.
“During today’s NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance,” the statement said. “We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist’s control.”
As far as lip-sync fails go, it’s definitely up there among our favourites, but it’s still got a long way to go to beat the undoubted best.
That honour belongs to a certain Mariah Carey, whose New Year’s Eve performance - or perhaps that should be lack of - in Times Square went down in the history when she admitted some of the pre-recorded vocals she’d expected to mime along to weren’t there.
Iconic.
Check out even more lip-sync fails in the gallery below...