Rita Ora Suffers Thanksgiving Parade Lip-Sync Fail, But Insists There Wasn't Technology To Sing Live

There’s a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, but after Thursday’s celebrations in the US, the thing we’re particularly grateful for is the awkward moment the New York parade served up - specifically, Rita Ora’s lip-sync fail. The singer was caught miming along to her hit ‘Let You Love Me’ as she performed on one of the floats, forgetting to start moving her mouth as the track began. Having missed her cue, Rita then struggled to catch up with the backing track, and was lip-syncing along completely out of time to her pre-recorded vocals.

Gloriously, the whole thing was captured on a US TV broadcast, with everyone at home wasting no time in making light of it on Twitter.

What Rita Ora was actually saying on the mic. #MacysParadepic.twitter.com/ONMwee0GMl — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 22, 2018

Me: *watches thanksgiving day parade*

Rita Ora: *comes on*

Me: pic.twitter.com/4WBOavzOha — Coconut Gun (@Thosearewaffles) November 22, 2018

Rita Ora when her music started pic.twitter.com/lzAwrtR0Z7 — lucas🌻 (@lucasnlinhares) November 22, 2018

Is it my tv or are Rita Ora’s lips not matching the song she’s “singing”? pic.twitter.com/pIMfuo0we8 — eclechick (@eclechick) November 22, 2018

also relevant; when rita ora decided to lip sync like everyone else in the #ThanksgivingDayParade but it just didn’t work in her favor. pic.twitter.com/5C5Ot884kw — katie (@kanyevests) November 22, 2018

However, fellow performer John Legend quickly pointed out that none of the Thanksgiving Day parade performers are actually able to sing live due to a lack of technology. He tweeted: “Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!” Rita retweeted him and added: “Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!”

Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X https://t.co/pO5hnnQgvg — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

She added: “All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X.” She later poked fun at the incident on Instagram, posting a clip of her Radio 1 Live Lounge performance of ‘Let You Love Me’, writing: ”#notechnicaldifficultieshere.”