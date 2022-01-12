Danny Dyer Explains EastEnders Exit As He Breaks Silence On Decision To Quit

Danny Dyer is set to leave EastEnders later this year BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Danny Dyer has lifted the lid on his decision to leave EastEnders, insisting there is “no big story” around his departure.

The actor, known to soap fans as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, also insisted reports he’d quit the BBC soap to sign a £1 million deal with Sky were “not true at all”.

It was announced over the weekend that Danny would be leaving EastEnders after more than eight years on Albert Square, in a move that came as a shock to fans.

Breaking his silence on his exit, Danny told his daughter Dani on their Sorted With The Dyers podcast he has quit in search of his “defining role”.

He said: “The big news is I’ve decided not to renew my contract. That’s all.

“That’s not because I’ve fallen out with anybody, I love everybody. That job has been amazing for me. It’s an important part of television.

“I’m grateful for the beautiful years I’ve had there. I’m going to miss the people massively.”

Danny continued: “It’s me taking a risk. There’s no big story around it, really. Other than the fact I’ve decided to go off and try some other stuff. I’m 44 now, and I’ve had nine years of playing Mick and I think he needs to be rested.

“I’m still looking for that defining role. Maybe it is there, maybe it isn’t. But I’ve always been quite ambitious and I had quite a long career before I went into EastEnders.

“I know the landscape has changed slightly but I want to go out there and have another go, and the only way I can do that is if I decide to walk away from the job.

“I just wanted to put my little version out there. It is true. It does give me a weird feeling to think I’m walking away from a job that’s been a massive part of my life. But it had to be done, and it was definitely the right time.”

Danny has played Mick in EastEnders since 2013 BBC

Danny did not rule out returning to EastEnders in the future, and said he is hoping Mick would not be killed off when he leaves Walford later this year.

However, he did promise his exit would be a “very, very powerful thing”.

“I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is,” he said. “So who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go, ‘Will you take me back?’.

“But I just want to send out some love to everyone at EastEnders. I love you all very much.

“It’ll be a sad year for me, but I’m also very excited about it. So we’re going to attack this year, and we’re going to make this year a fucking special one.”

Danny joined EastEnders in 2013 when the Carter family were introduced as the new owners of the Queen Victoria pub.