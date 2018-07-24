Sorry 'Love Island' Fans, It Looks Like Danny Dyer Isn't Villa-Bound After All

A photo of Danny Dyer at an airport went viral last week, as ‘Love Island’ fans speculated that he was head to the villa to surprise daughter Dani.
However, it looks like he isn’t ‘Love Island’-bound after all.
Days after the photo caused so much excitement among viewers, a second snap of the ‘EastEnders’ actor has been circulated on social media, and it turns out he’s actually pretty far from Mallorca.
In fact, he’s in Florida, where he was snapped with a fan outside the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.
HuffPost UK has reached out to representatives for Danny Dyer and ‘Love Island’ for clarification.
Every year, the contestants’ parents make an appearance towards the end of ‘Love Island’ and there have been several conflicting reports about whether Danny would be among them.
Earlier this month, Danny’s wife Joanne Mas appeared to confirm that he would eventually be heading to the villa to surprise their daughter, despite prior claims he’d be unable to due to existing work commitments.
Dani could probably do with seeing some familiar faces after a difficult night in the villa, during which she and boyfriend Jack Fincham rowed about the results of a lie detector test.
According to the results of the test, Jack lied to Dani on two of his questions, about whether he partnered with her because of her famous dad, and also on whether he could be tempted to stray once the show was over.