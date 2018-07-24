Sorry 'Love Island' Fans, It Looks Like Danny Dyer Isn't Villa-Bound After All

A photo of Danny Dyer at an airport went viral last week, as ‘Love Island’ fans speculated that he was head to the villa to surprise daughter Dani.

However, it looks like he isn’t ‘Love Island’-bound after all.

Days after the photo caused so much excitement among viewers, a second snap of the ‘EastEnders’ actor has been circulated on social media, and it turns out he’s actually pretty far from Mallorca.

In fact, he’s in Florida, where he was snapped with a fan outside the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.