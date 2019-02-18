Danny Dyer has joined the on-going debate about Isis teen bride Shamima Begum – saying the teenager should be allowed back into the UK. The EastEnders star said the runaway schoolgirl must have been “lost within her soul” to travel to Syria from the UK in 2015, when she was just 15 years old. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Danny said that Begum, now 19, must have had “no guidance” when she made the decision to leave the UK. He added: “Clearly, because if you think about it … How has it got into her head that going to Syria at 15 years of age is the answer, when she lives in this country?”

ITV Danny Dyer was voiced his views on the Shamima Begum controversy

He continued: “What is that about? So who’s there to guide her, talk to her? “Why is she so lost within her soul that she thinks that’s the answer, to go to Syria?” Danny, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in the BBC soap, went on to state his belief Begum should be allowed to return to the UK so we can “learn” from it. He told hosts Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway: “I feel she needs a chance, maybe to explain what was going on and maybe we can understand a little bit more about how they got to her and how she felt it was the right move to jump on a plane and leave this country at 15 years of age. “She is still a young girl – who was looking after her? Maybe we can learn from it.”

PA Ready News UK Shamima Begum has pleaded to return to the UK after leaving for Syria to join Isis four years ago